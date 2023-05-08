Quakes and City of Rancho Cucamonga Announce New Ballpark Videoboard

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Quakes fans will be in for a treat as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, in partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga, are proud to announce the installation of a new state-of-the-art videoboard at LoanMart Field. This innovative addition to the ballpark promises to enhance the fan experience and provide even more excitement during Quakes games.

At 48 feet wide and 28 feet high, the videoboard will be one of the largest in the league, providing fans with crystal-clear visuals from every seat at LoanMart Field. The high-resolution display will feature high-quality video and graphics, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

"The new addition to LoanMart Field is an exciting refresh that generations of fans will enjoy," said Rancho Cucamonga Mayor L. Dennis Michael. "On behalf of City Council, I encourage baseball fans to experience a ballgame right here in our own backyard."

The new videoboard will not only show the game in stunning detail, but will also provide fans with live stats, replays, and highlights, keeping them closer to all the action on the field. In addition, the videoboard will be used to showcase special events and other entertainment throughout the year.

"We're thrilled to bring this exciting new addition to Quakes fans," said Vice President - General Manager Grant Riddle. "Our goal is to provide the best possible experience for everyone who comes to LoanMart Field, and we're all excited for the fans to see it and enjoy the new videoboard."

Fans can look forward to the debut of the new videoboard by the end of the month, where they'll have the chance to experience its full capabilities firsthand. With its larger-than-life visuals and exciting features, the new videoboard is sure to become a highlight of the stadium for years to come.

