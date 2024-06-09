Henderson, Campbell Star in Shuckers' Series-Clinching Win against Biscuits

June 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Logan Henderson

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Matt Austin) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Logan Henderson(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Behind a dominant out from Logan Henderson in his Double-A debut and a three-hit, four RBI day from Noah Campbell, the Biloxi Shuckers (23-33) defeated the Montgomery Biscuits (32-25), 8-2, at Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The win clinched a series win for Biloxi, their second straight at Riverwalk Stadium dating back to last year. It marks the first time Biloxi has won back-to-back series in Montgomery since the team won four straight between 2016 and 2018.

The Shuckers struck four batters into the top of the first when Ernesto Martinez Jr. laced a double to left, scoring Mike Boeve from second to give Biloxi a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Noah Campbell blasted a three-run home run over the wall in right, extending the lead to 4-0.

On the mound, Logan Henderson starred for Biloxi, working around two hits in the first and a walk in the second for two scoreless frames. Henderson picked up his first Double-A strikeout and 150th professional strikeout in the second against Mason Auer on a fastball.

Biloxi added to the lead in the fourth with a solo home run from Zavier Warren to right that curled around the pole, making it 5-0.

Henderson exited after the fifth, allowing four hits and striking out three over five shutout innings. It marked his longest start since September 2, 2023, when he threw six innings and allowed one run against the Down East Wood Ducks as a member of the Carolina Mudcats.

In the sixth, Biloxi struck again with an RBI single from Andy Yerzy that scored Eric Brown Jr. from second. Montgomery got on the board in the seventh with RBI singles from Chandler Simpson and Dru Baker, making it 6-2. The Shuckers extended the lead again in the ninth with a sacrifice fly from Ernesto Martinez Jr. and an RBI single from Noah Campbell.

At the plate, Noah Campbell went 3-for-4 with four RBI, a home run and a double. Over six games in the series, Campbell went 9-for-18 with three doubles, a home run, nine RBI and five walks. He also extended his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games.

Out of the bullpen, Craig Yoho closed the game with two scoreless innings and struck out four. Henderson (1-0) earned the win while Adam Leverett (3-2) took the loss for the Biscuits.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers return to Biloxi on Tuesday against the Tennessee Smokies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Shuckers will host a special T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Martin's Famous Potato Rolls. The first 250 fans will receive a Schooner-themed t-shirt. Fans can also enjoy Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

