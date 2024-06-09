Trash Pandas Rally Late to Secure 5-3 Win

June 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas scored five unanswered runs to defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-3 on Sunday, extending their winning streak to a season-high four games. The victory also gives Rocket City seven wins in their last eight contests.

Chattanooga plated three runs in the opening inning as the rally included three base hits against Trash Pandas starting pitcher John O'Reilly. That featured the ninth RBI from infielder Ruben Ibarra this week.

The Trash Panda offense was blanked by Lookouts starting pitcher Rhett Lowder through the first five innings. Rocket City was able to crack the scoreboard in the sixth as infielder Sam Brown grounded to first to drive in a run.

In the seventh, a single, walk and error loaded the bases with one out for the Trash Pandas before outfielder Gustavo Campero rolled into a fielder's choice to score a run and pull Rocket City to within one. That set the stage for outfielder Tucker Flint who ripped a two-run double against Lookouts reliever Donovan Benoit (L, 2-1) to give the Trash Pandas a 4-3 lead.

Rocket City designated hitter Eric Wagaman followed that up just one batter later with a double of his own to score Flint. That gave Wagaman his 11th hit and fifth RBI of the series. All four runs in the inning for the Trash Pandas were unearned.

Thanks to three shutout innings from the bullpen combined from Eric Torres (W, 2-1) and Nick Jones (S, 1), the Trash Pandas held on for a 5-3 victory to take five of six games over the Lookouts this week.

The Trash Pandas will now travel to begin a six-game series with the Mississippi Braves. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Rocket City will be back in town next Tuesday, June 18 as it hosts a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Ian Mejia (MIS)

