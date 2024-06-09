Game Info: Sunday, June 9 at Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 4:05 PM: Blue Wahoos Stadium

Mississippi Braves (25-31) at Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-25)

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - 4:05 PM - Blue Wahoos Stadium - Pensacola, FL

Game 57 of 138 - Away Game 33 of 69

Starting Pitchers: RHP David Fletcher (0-0, 1.50) vs. LHP Chandler Jozwiak (1-3, 4.82)

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos conclude a six-game series at 4:05 pm at Blue Wahoos Stadium. This is the third of six series between the two teams in 2024 and the 15th of 30 overall meetings. The two will play next at Blue Wahoos Stadium, July 19-21.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The M-Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Saturday, which included a home run from Cody Milligan on the game's first pitch, but Pensacola rallied for a 7-6 win. The Blue Wahoos scored four runs in the seventh inning and won their third-straight one-run decision over the M-Braves. Brandon Parker added his third home run in the last six days, and Drake Baldwin was 2-for-3 with a run and walk. Starter Jake McSteen worked 3.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits.

ROAD WARRIORS: After starting the season 6-14 on the road, the M-Braves are 9-3 over their last 12 road games, and won a club record nine straight games away from Trustmark Park, May 12 to June 5. The streak included a six-game sweep in Chattanooga, May 21-26.

COUNTIN' ON CAL: Cal Conley had the first three-double game for the M-Braves on June 6 at Pensacola. It was the first for an M-Braves player since Emerson Landoni did it on July 12, 2015, at Chattanooga. Conley reached base safely in 15 straight games from May 19 to June 6, batting.353 with seven doubles, 11 runs, nine RBI, eight walks, five stolen bases, and a.923 OPS. Conley had a 10-game hitting streak from May 19 to June 1.

THE RBI MACHINE: Drake Baldwin has nine RBI over the first five games of the series in Pensacola. The M-Braves catcher now ranks T-4th in the Southern League with 31 RBI on the season.

B-PARK REPRESENTING THE 'SIP: Saucier, MS native Brandon Parker had his second career two-homer game on May 2 vs. Montgomery. Over the MGCCC alum's last four games, he's 7-for-12 at the plate with three home runs, a double, five RBI, six runs, four walks and.688 OBP.

FLETCH ON THE MOUND...AND INFIELD: David Fletcher was transferred from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday and joined the M-Braves roster as a two-way player... Fletcher tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball in his first M-Braves start on Tuesday and is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale... The former major league infielder is a career.276 batter with 16 home runs, 170 RBI, and 560 hits over seven seasons and 539 MLB games... He has played for the LA Angels (2018-23) and Atlanta Braves (2024)... Fletcher appeared in five games for Atlanta this season in April. He made his first five pitching appearances for Gwinnett this season and appeared in 39 games as a position player. Atlanta received Fletcher via trade with the Angels in exchange for 1B Evan White and LHP Tyler Thomas (12/8/23).

"MAY" BE A GOOD SIGN: After going 7-15 in April, the M-Braves completed a 16-10 May. The 16 wins in May were the 5th-most in Double-A. The Mississippi pitching staff gave up the second-fewest runs in Double-A (86) during the month and posted a 3.19 ERA. In May, starters Ian Mejia, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Hurston Waldrep combined to go 9-1 with a 0.51 ERA, four runs allowed over 70.1 innings pitched, 13 walks to 78 strikeouts.

THE MEJIA MAGIC: Ian Mejia was named Southern League Pitcher of the Month for May and was 4-0, not allowing a run in 26.2 innings, five walks to 30 strikeouts. In four starts at Trustmark Park, Mejia hasn't given up a run in 27 innings. When Ian Mejia takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves are 8-1 in his nine starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter leads the Southern League with two shutouts and ranks among the league leaders in ERA (2nd, 1.66), strikeouts (6th, 61), WHIP (5th, 0.96), wins (T-2nd, 5), innings pitched (13th, 54.1), and opponent's batting average (T-3rd,.170). Mejia set a new club record, not allowing a run over 30.1 innings from April 28 to May 5.

M-BRAVES COMPLETE SWEEP OF CHATTANOOGA: The six-game sweep of Chattanooga, May 21-26, was the second by an M-Braves team and first since a six-game sweep of Rocket City July 12-17, 2022. The M-Braves scored 39 runs over the six games with no home runs but 18 doubles, one triple, a.299 batting average, and a.371 OBP. Nacho Alvarez hit.370 (10x27) with a double, two RBI, four runs, a walk, and three steals.

SCHWELLY TO THE SHOW: Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach had his contract selected by the Atlanta Braves on May 29. He made his MLB debut on May 29 vs. Washington (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO). Schwellenbach is the second M-Braves alum to make their major league debut this season, joining Tyler Ferguson, who debuted for Oakland on May 7. The right-hander is the 171st Mississippi player to make their major league debut and the 24th to be promoted directly from Double-A. Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grisson were promoted from Mississippi to Atlanta in 2022. Max Fried was the last pitcher to be promoted from the M-Braves roster in 2019.

WALDREP TO THE SHOW: RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on May 8, and after just one start in Triple-A, he will make his major league debut today in Washington. He will be the 173rd player to move from Mississippi to "The Show." The Atlanta Braves' first-round pick in 2023 (24th overall) went 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA from Mississippi in May, with 31 strikeouts to seven walks. In his final three Mississippi starts, Waldrep allowed three runs over 19.1 innings with three walks to 23 strikeouts.

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: RHP Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the Friday, May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no hitter on June 25, 2008 vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

NEED FOR SPEED: The M-Braves are 3rd in Double-A behind Birmingham (107) and Hartford (106) in stolen bases with 100 (100-for-121) through 56 games. Five players have reached double-digit steals. Justin Dean leads the way and is 2nd in the league with 23. Cody Milligan is T-6th with 18, Geraldo Quintero ranks 9th in the league with 17, and Nacho Alvarez is T-10th with 16. Cal Conley has 14. Mississippi had 157 stolen bases last season and is on pace for 246 (1.79 per game) in 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007.

"NACHO" AVERAGE SHORT STOP: Atlanta's top-ranked position player prospect, Nacho Alvarez Jr., went on a 13-game on-base streak from April 13 to May 1, the longest by a Mississippi player this season. The 21-year-old leads the club and ranks 4th in the Southern League with a.381 OBP... He also ranks among the league leaders in walks (4th, 28), and steals (T-10th, 16).

TOP PROSPECTS: According to MLB Pipeline, the M-Braves have four of Atlanta's Top 30 prospects. SS Nacho Alvarez Jr. (No. 6), C Drake Baldwin (No. 11), LHP Luis De Avila (No. 20), and INF/OF Geraldo Quintero (No. 28) are included. In Baseball America's Top 30, OF Cody Milligan (No. 27), RHP Ian Mejia (No. 28), and INF Keshawn Ogans (No. 30) are included.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

