Quero and Veras Homer in Barons 4-1 Road Win at Smokies

June 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Edgar Quero and Wilfred Veras homered to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 4-1 win before 2,957 at Smokies Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ky Bush (5-2, 1.98) pitched six outstanding innings, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts in the road win.

The Barons (37-20) scored first in the game. In the top of the sixth inning, Quero doubled to center field, and Tim Elko singled to right field, scoring Quero, and the Barons took a 1-0 lead. The Smokies tied the score in the bottom of the sixth inning. An RBI single by Moises Ballesteros scored Ezequiel Pagan and the game was tied at 1-1-.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jason Matthews doubled to left field, and Jacob Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to score Matthews from third base. With the run, the Barons took a 2-1 lead. In the top of the eighth inning, Quero homered to right field; it was his 10th home run of the season. Two batters later, Veras homered to center field, his eighth of the season, and the Barons led 4-1.

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa pitched the seventh, giving up nothing with two strikeouts. Jake Palisch pitched the eighth inning, giving up one hit with a strikeout. Eric Adlter pitched the ninth inning with one walk, getting his first save of the season.

Brooks Baldwin had a hit and a stolen base, his 15th on the season. Matthews had two hits with a run scored. Elko had the single and an RBI in the win. Next, the Barons will come home and face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos starting on Taco Tuesday night at Regions Field.

