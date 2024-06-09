Biscuits Drop Series Finale to Biloxi

Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Dru Baker

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (32-25) dropped the series finale to the Biloxi Shuckers (23-33) 8-2 on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. The Shuckers took the series with their fourth win of the week.

Biloxi jumped ahead right away with four runs in the first inning. Adam Leverett settled down after the rough start and went five innings for a sixth straight time. He allowed six earned runs.

The Biscuits broke through for two runs in the seventh, both RBI singles from Chandler Simpson and Dru Baker to make it 6-2. Baker finished 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI.

The Shuckers tacked on two runs in the ninth for the 8-2 win. Logan Henderson went five shutout innings and got a win in his Double-A debut.

Montgomery has a scheduled day off tomorrow before traveling to the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A Affiliate, Cincinnati Reds) for a six-game series from June 11-16. The club returns to Riverwalk Stadium on June 19.

