Heidt and Ravensbergen Begin Team Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase

July 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Prince George, BC - The Prince George Cougars are thrilled to announce that Riley Heidt and Josh Ravensbergen are representing Team Canada at the National Junior Team Summer Showcase in Windsor, Ontario.

Riley Heidt, a promising prospect of the Minnesota Wild, is attending his first World Junior camp following an extraordinary 2023-24 season. Heidt amassed 117 points (37 goals, 80 assists) in 66 games with the Cougars, setting new records as the Cougars' all-time leader in points (280) and assists (195). Despite this being his inaugural World Junior roster bid, Heidt is no stranger to Hockey Canada events. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has previously donned the Maple Leaf at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Tournament, where he recorded six points in five games and helped Team Canada secure a gold medal. Heidt also contributed to Canada's bronze medal win at the 2023 World U-18 Championships with a pair of assists.

Josh Ravensbergen is making his debut at a Hockey Canada event and is poised to make a significant impact as he vies for a spot on Team Canada's roster for the upcoming holiday break. The 6'4" southpaw goaltender from North Vancouver impressed many with his stellar performance during his rookie campaign with the Cougars. In the 2023-24 season, Ravensbergen achieved a remarkable 26-4-1-1 record, boasting a .907 save percentage, 2.46 goals against average, and tying the WHL rookie record with six shutouts. His playoff performance was equally impressive, with a 9-3 record, a 1.98 goals against average, a .931 save percentage, and three shutouts. The upcoming season marks Ravensbergen's first year of NHL draft eligibility.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.