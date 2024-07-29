Hawks in the Community- July

Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. Even though the 2023-24 season came to an end, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

Hillsboro Hops Barley's Birthday-

We visited our friends at the Hillsboro Hops and celebrated Barley's Birthday with the surrounding community and fellow mascots. Tommy had the opportunity to be involved in on-field activities, meet community members, and represent the local sports scene. Thank you to Hillsboro Hops for hosting us!

2024 Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade-

The Hawks ended the month of July at the annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade! This festival allowed for the Winterhawks to connect and show our continuous support to all members of the Portland Community. We had the opportunity of attending the parade and cheering on the surrounding communities. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to attend this event and are looking forward to next year!

photo credit: Keith Dwiggins

What's Next?

August is full of community events. We will attend the Colon Cancer Coalition 5k Run for a Cure, Boys and Girls Club Lemonade Day, and much more!

