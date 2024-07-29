Pats Finalize '24-25 Hockey Staff

Regina, Sask. - Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and General Manager Alan Millar finalized his hockey operations department today, hiring Dale Derkatch as Assistant General Manager and naming Ryan Smith an Associate Head Coach.

Millar also rounded out his support staff, naming Max Paddock as Goalie Coach and Cole Stevens as Athletic Therapist. In addition, Dale McMullin has signed a new contract as Head Scout.

"This is an exciting day for the Regina Pats Hockey Club," Millar said. "We are very pleased to add Dale, Ryan, Max, Cole to our team, and have Dale McMullin remain with the club."

Derkatch, 59, has 13 years of NHL scouting experience, and most recently served as an Amateur Scout with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2022-2024. Prior to joining the Blue Jackets, Derkatch acted as a Traveling Scout for the Pats during the 2021-22 season. The Winnipeg, Manitoba product served as an Amateur Scout with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015-2020, as well as a Scout for the Washington Capitals from 1998-2004. In the Western Hockey League, Derkatch was the Head Coach of the Pats in 2008-2009 and was the Director of Player Personnel for the Prince Albert Raiders from 2009-2015. His time in Prince Albert helped build the foundation for their 2019 Championship team.

As a player, Derkatch was nicknamed 'The Rat' after playing for the Regiment from 1981-1985, recording 222 goals, 269 assists and 491 points in 204 career games, which ranks first in Pats franchise history. On December 5, 1998, Derkatch had his #16 retired by the organization, and is known as one of the greatest Pats of all-time.

"Dale Derkatch brings great experience to our group and will be involved in all hockey decisions with the hockey club, while also leading our player personnel and scouting departments," Millar explained.

Smith, 50, will join Head Coach Brad Herauf and Assistant Coach Ken Schneider on the bench this season. Smith was both an Associate Head Coach (2020-2022) and Head Coach (2022-2024) for the Spokane Chiefs over the last four seasons. Prior to joining the Chiefs, the Winnipeg, Manitoba product was an Assistant Coach with the Medicine Hat Tigers from 2018-2020, and as both an Associate Head Coach and Assistant Coach with the Swift Current Broncos from 2015-2018, winning a WHL championship with the Broncos in 2018.

Smith helped guide Canada's U18 team as an Assistant Coach to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championships. Additionally, Smith was an Assistant Coach for Team Canada Red at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge. Prior to stepping into the WHL, Smith was a Head Coach in the MJHL with the Winnipeg South Blues (2008-2009) and Selkirk Steelers (2009-2014). He later served as both Head Coach and GM of the SJHL's Humbolt Broncos (2014-2015).

"Ryan Smith is an experienced coach who will compliment our coaching staff very well, and also brings championship experience to our bench," Millar said.

Paddock, 24, played for the Pats from 2016-2020, backstopping the Pats to the Memorial Cup Final where the Brandon, Manitoba product was named to the 2018 CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team. Paddock ranks 14 th in franchise history in goalie games played (114), minutes played (6,314) and goals-against average (3.27). After finishing his WHL career with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2021, Paddock accessed his WHL Scholarship Fund, attending Fraser Valley University from 2022-2024 and Acadia University from 2021-2022.

Stevens, an Amherst, Nova Scotia product was the Head Athletic Therapist for the Newfoundland Growlers during the 2023-2024 season. Prior to working in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, Stevens was an Assistant Athletic Therapist at Mount Allison University in 2023 where he worked with all varsity sports teams, including football, soccer and hockey. Stevens has a Bachelors of Kinesiology with Athletic Therapy Option from Acadia University. At Acadia, Stevens worked with the Axmen hockey and football U-Sports programs.

McMullin 69, returns to the Pats for a 13 th season after joining the Regiment in 2011 after serving as a scout with the Red Deer Rebels from 2002-2011. As a player, McMullin played in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings from 1970-1975, and captained Canada's 1975 World Junior Team.

