Heartlanders Single-Game Tickets Available

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Monday single-game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season. View the team's promotional calendar and purchase tickets to individual games by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/promotions and by calling 319-569-4625. The full single-game ticket list can be found here.

The Heartlanders open up the team's second season on Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Idaho at 7:05 p.m., presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Opening Night includes a Steindler Orthopedic Clinic Fanbango Giveaway to all fans, Magnet Schedule giveaway (first 2500 fans) courtesy of Allison Mackin, Realtor, With Watts Group Real Estate, BLACKOUT where fans are encouraged to wear black gear to the game. Also, Join your favorite Mascot Dash at Backpocket Brewery for the official pre-game party from 4-6 pm to kick of the 2022-2023 season. Don't miss your chance to win ticket giveaways, merchandise giveaways, and pre/in-game experiences. Doors open at 6pm at Xtream Arena to kick off Opening Night festivities.

In addition to single-game tickets, Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, group tickets, flex plans and mini-plans are also available by calling 319-569-4625 and by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

