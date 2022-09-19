AMI Graphics Continues as "Exclusive Signage Provider of the ECHL"

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that AMI Graphics will continue as the "Exclusive Signage Provider of the ECHL."

AMI Graphics has been the exclusive provider of dasher graphics and under-ice logos for the ECHL since the 2006-07 season, receiving league-wide exposure in media and promotional materials. AMI Graphics will also continue to sponsor the Plus Performer of the Month and Plus Performer of the Year awards.

"AMI Graphics has been a long-tenured partner with the ECHL, providing not only quality signage products for our venues and on-ice presentation, but service that is first-class in the industry," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Continuing this relationship is key to the professional presentation and integrity of our on-ice product through dasherboards, under-ice, venue signage and more."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the ECHL," said Sander Falzone, Director of Sales at AMI Graphics. "We take great pride in helping the league and member teams prepare for Opening Night and are appreciative of their continued support."

