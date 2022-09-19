Icemen to Help Promote National Voter Registration Day

JACKSONVILLE, FL. -The Jacksonville Icemen are excited to announce a partnership with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to promote National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Established in 2012, National Voter Registration Day celebrates an annual moment for the entire nation to focus on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right - the right to vote.

"We are excited to take part in promoting National Voter Registration Day," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "The right to vote is such a great opportunity for citizens of our great country to have their voices heard. Therefore, National Voter Registration Day is so important, and we are happy to help the Duval County Supervisor of Elections get the word out about this day and other information regarding upcoming elections."

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said "Our office is proud to partner with our valued Voter Education Partner, the Jacksonville Icemen, as we promote National Voter Registration Day to share how easy it is to register to vote or look up important election awareness information."

On September 20, 2022, the Icemen will release a social media postcard on their @JaxIcemen social media feeds. The postcard will share a QR code and website link to help drive people to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections' website, helping eligible voters exercise their right to be heard at the ballot box by registering to vote.

