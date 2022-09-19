Single Game & Group Tickets Now on Sale for 2022-23 Season

ESTERO, Fla. - With the start of the regular season being nearly one month away, The Florida Everblades have announced that single-game tickets and group tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season.

The Blades will play 36 regular season home games at Hertz Arena beginning on Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m. Tickets for all Everblades home games start at $17 and can be purchased at the Hertz Arena Box Office, online HERE or by calling the Everblades front office at 239-948-PUCK.

Save money on Box Office pricing by purchasing a Blades 365 Membership or group ticket package. Tickets starting as low as $11 per game with membership. Call the Everblades front office at 239-948-PUCK for more information.

Highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner, the Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

