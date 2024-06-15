Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Back Bay Mission

BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $5,000 donation to Back Bay Mission in a pregame ceremony before the Shuckers game against the Tennessee Smokies on Saturday night.

"We are honored to receive this phenomenal donation from the Biloxi Shuckers," Back Bay Mission Development Director, Dhianna Skrmetti, said. "This donation is a great deal to Back Bay Mission as it'll enable us to continue our work in homelessness prevention and continue outreach to those currently experiencing homelessness in our community. Thanks to your kindness and generosity, we can provide essential services and support to more individuals and families in need. The Shuckers' commitment to making a positive impact in our community is truly commendable and greatly appreciated!"

The donation is the sixth of 12 donations set to be made from the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund to local organizations during the 2024 season.

"We're really excited to support Back Bay Mission," Shuckers Director of Community Relations, David Blackwell, said. "It's been a long time coming! Someone on our staff moved here to Biloxi to work with them, now she's working with us. That makes it extra special. Back Bay does such great work and we can't wait to be a small part of what they're doing in the future."

