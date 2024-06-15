Lookouts Lose Marathon Extra-Inning Contest

June 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts lose a marathon 13-inning contest to the Montgomery Biscuits, 7-6.

Entering the ninth inning the Lookouts led the Biscuits, 4-3. Vin Timpanelli entered in to close the game out but surrendered a game-tying homer to Bob Seymour.

The two teams then traded runs in the 10th and the 12th to extend the game to the 13th. In the top of the 13th Chandler Seymour hit a sacrifice fly to give them the 7-6 lead. Chattanooga could not muster any runs in the bottom of the frame to lose and drop to 17-45 on the year.

Francisco Urbaez led the way in the loss with two hits and three RBI. Jose Torres also had a big night, scoring three runs. Toniught's starting pitcher Rhett Lowder only allowed one run, but threw 60 pitches in his 2.2 innings. In total six pitchers combined to only allow three earned runs in their 13 innings of work.

Tomorrow the team transforms into the Chattanooga Wreckers on Father's Day. First pitch is at 2:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.