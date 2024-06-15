Blue Wahoos, Barons Rained out in Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. - Saturday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Birmingham Barons at Regions Field was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 16. The first pitch of game one will begin at 2:00 p.m. CT, with another game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends. Both contests will be seven innings.

Fans can follow along with a live broadcast beginning at 1:55 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app. Fans can watch Birmingham's video broadcast through Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

The Blue Wahoos return home Tuesday for a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com.

