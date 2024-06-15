Henderson Strikes Out 10, Shuckers' Offense Dominates In 10-2 Win

June 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Logan Henderson on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Logan Henderson on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - In Logan Henderson's first Double-A start at Keesler Federal Park, the Milwaukee Brewers' No. 16 prospect starred with 10 strikeouts, and the lineup pounded out 10 runs on 11 hits in a 10-2 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (25-36) over the Tennessee Smokies (36-26) on Saturday night. The game marked the second of four nights during the 2024 season where the Shuckers transformed into the Biloxi King Cakes, honoring over 100 years of Mardi Gras tradition on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mike Boeve started the scoring in the first with a solo home run to right, giving Biloxi an early 1-0 lead. In the second, the Shuckers extended the lead to 3-0 when Boeve drove in his second run of the day on an RBI walk with the bases loaded and Lamar Sparks scored from third on a balk. The Shuckers tallied two more in the third when Adam Hall drove in two with his second hit of the night, making it 5-0.

On the mound, Henderson dominated for Biloxi, retiring each of the first 10 batters he faced, including six consecutive strikeouts between the second and fourth inning. In the fourth, the Smokies tallied their only two runs of the day on a home run from James Triantos, making it 5-2. Henderson bounced back in the fifth with two strikeouts and tied his career-high with his 10 th strikeout on a slider to Matt Shaw in the sixth. His 10 strikeouts marked the most by a Shuckers pitcher this season and the most since Jacob Misiorowski tied the franchise record with 12 on August 15, 2023, against the Mississippi Braves.

The Shuckers added to the lead in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Mike Boeve, driving in his third RBI of the game, a season-best. The hit also marked his team-high 19 th multi-hit game of the season. Biloxi made it 8-2 after five when Carlos Rodriguez tallied an RBI single and Brock Wilken drew a bases-loaded walk. In the seventh, the Shuckers lineup struck again with a lead-off home run from Zavier Warren, his fourth of the season. Darrien Miller made it a 10-2 lead with an RBI fielder's choice, scoring Lamar Sparks from third.

Outside of Boeve's multi-hit night, Adam Hall (3-for-5) recorded his first three-hit game of the season and his first in Minor League Baseball since August 22, 2023, with the FCL Orioles. Lamar Sparks (2-for-3) also recorded a multi-hit night, raising his line to 9-for-22 in the series. Carlos Rodriguez (3-for-4) recorded his fifth multi-hit game against Tennessee in 2024 and raised his average to .460 (40-for-87) against the Smokies this season. The Shuckers lineup also set a season-high with 10 walks.

Henderson (2-0) earned the win for Biloxi while Matthew Thompson (1-3) took the loss for Tennessee. The Shuckers' bullpen also recorded 3.1 shutout innings from Sam Carlson (1.1 IP, 2 K), Kaleb Bowman (1.0 IP, 1 K) and Justin Yeager (1.0 IP).

The Shuckers will round out the homestand on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Shane Smith (3-2, 3.49) is set to start for Biloxi against Connor Noland (3-2, 3.16) for the Smokies. The Shuckers will celebrate Father's Day with a Shuckers Drink Pitcher presented by Daigle's A/C & Heating LLC for the first 500 fans. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.