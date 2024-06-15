Trash Pandas Earn Split with Mississippi

June 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas earned a doubleheader split on Saturday against the Mississippi Braves, winning game one in come-from-behind fashion 6-3 before dropping game two 9-0.

In game one, the Trash Pandas got a three-run homer from leftfielder Tucker Flint to highlight a four-run sixth inning in a 6-3 win over the Braves.

Mississippi scored once in the fourth on an RBI triple from leftfielder Geraldo Quintero, before plating an unearned run in the fifth on a sac fly to right by second baseman Yolbert Sanchez to take a 2-0 lead.

Rocket City came storming back in the sixth. Designated hitter Gustavo Campero started the inning with a walk before rightfielder Orlando Martinez narrowly dunked in a single to right just ahead of a diving Justin Dean for Mississippi. That set the stage for Flint's heroics, which gave Rocket City a 3-2 lead.

Later in the inning, shortstop Denzer Guzman singled, stole second, went to third on another single, then scored on a sac fly to center by catcher Tyler Payne.

The Braves got a run back in bottom-half on a solo homer from catcher Tyler Tolve, however the Trash Pandas responded with two in the seventh to put the game away. An RBI single from Flint, and an RBI groundout to first from Martinez did the trick as Rocket City went up 6-3.

After being held to only two hits through the first five frames, the Trash Pandas finished with eight hits including two singles apiece from Martinez and Guzman. Martinez scored once and drove in a run. Guzman finished 2-2 with two singles, a run and a stolen base.

The Braves were held to only four hits as Trash Pandas starter Jack Kochanowicz (W, 2) put together a solid outing. The right hander allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits over six innings with seven strikeouts. The loss fell to Mississippi starter, and former Los Angeles Angel, David Fletcher (L, 1). The infielder turned knuckleballer allowed four runs on six hits over six frames.

Mississippi dominated game two as starting pitcher Luis De Avila (W, 1) tossed a seven-inning complete-game shutout while allowing six hits and striking out six. It was the eighth time Rocket City has been shutout this season and guaranteed the Trash Pandas their first home series loss of the season after losing three of the first four games of the five-game set.

The Braves started fast against Rocket City starter Victor Mederos (L, 4) who allowed four runs on three hits in only 0.1 of an inning. In the first, the Braves used an RBI single from third baseman Keshawn Ogans, a two-run double by catcher Sebastian Rivero, and a bases-loaded walk to rightfielder Brandon Parker to take a commanding 4-0 lead.

From there, Mississippi would add on. They picked up two in the third on a two-run homer from Parker, then scored an unearned run in the fourth on a throwing error from Rocket City catcher Caleb Hamilton, which allowed Dean to score after stealing third. The Braves' final two runs came in the sixth on a two-run blast from designated hitter Bryson Horne.

In the second game, Mississippi had nine hits with Parker going 1-2 with a homer, walk and three RBI. Rocket City registered six hits with leftfielder Gustavo Campero finishing 2-3 with two singles.

The Trash Pandas and Braves will meet in the final game of their five-game series with a special 12:05 p.m. start. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Jake McSteen (MS)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.