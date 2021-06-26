Hawks Top Mustangs 11-4

Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks (12-18) defeat the Billings Mustangs (11-18) 11-4 to extend their winning streak to four and have at least captured a share of the series.

The Hawks struck first in the second inning with an RBI single by Tyler Jorgensen. He has now recorded an RBI in each of the first three games of the series. The Hawks tacked on another insurance run in the fourth inning on a triple from Jorgensen. They led 3-0 after four innings.

Viney ran out of steam in the fifth inning and came out with two outs and runners on first and second. The next three hitters all recorded extra base hits including a bases clearing triple by Wladamir Galindo to make it 7-0 after five innings of play.

The Mustangs hadn't been able to muster much offense against Matt Gabbert, the starter for the Hawks, until the fifth inning when the Mustangs scored three runs on five hits. Jesus Azuaje, Chris Salvey, and Jerry Chavarria each collected RBI. That would be all of the offense until Chris Eusay scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Gabbert turned in his best start of the season, firing 6 2/3 innings of three run baseball and punching out five while walking zero Mustangs hitters.

Boise got two runs in each of the last two innings, both on two-run home runs from Galindo and Jason Dicochea. Galindo was just a double away from hitting for the cycle. He finished the night 4-for-4 with four RBI.

The Mustangs have now lost seven in a row and look to turn things around tomorrow in game four of a six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

