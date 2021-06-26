Galindo and Gabbert Star in Hawks Fourth Straight Win

Boise, ID - Some stellar pitching and timely hitting guided the Boise Hawks to their fourth straight win, as they defeated the Billings Mustangs by a final score of 11-4 Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Hawks surged ahead early, using a Tyler Jorgensen RBI single and some smart base running from Hidekel Gonzalez, who scored on a wild pitch, to make it 2-0 in the second.

After grabbing an extra marker in the fourth, the offense exploded for four in the bottom of the fifth, all with two outs.

Jason Dichochea started the rally with a walk, and Christian Funk followed behind him being hit by a pitch. Following a Billings pitching change Wladimir Galindo drove a triple to the outfield fence, with Bo McClintock and Gonzalez doubling behind him to make the score 7-0.

Matt Gabbert wouldn't need anything more than that, as he excelled on his way to his first professional victory, going six and two thirds, giving up eight hits, three runs and striking out five.

Boise would close the game out for good during their last two ups, getting a Galindo two run home run in the seventh, for his team leading fourth of the season. They then got a Dicochea blast in the eighth, his second of the year, and second in two days to make it 11-3.

Galindo finished his night a double shy of the cycle, going four for four, with two singles, a triple and a home run, while driving in four runs and crossing the plate three times.

The Hawks have now taken the first three games of the series to guarantee at least a split, and they can win the series tomorrow when they send Mitch Lines to the mound, as he goes against Alex Smith for the Billings Mustangs. First pitch for game four is scheduled for 7:15 Saturday night.

