Vibes to Play Saturday Doubleheader After Consecutive Rainouts

June 26, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







Colorado Springs, Colo. - After two days of rain at UCHealth Park which affected both Thursday and Friday night's action, The Vibes are slated to play a Saturday doubleheader against Idaho Falls with the first game beginning at 4 PM. The 4 PM game will be a make-up for last night's scheduled game which was postponed due to rain. Both games Saturday will be seven innings long.

30 minutes following the first game, the regularly scheduled game will begin. In an attempt to make up Thursday night's game last night, the Vibes hoped to do the same thing as tonight and play two games. A two-hour delay in the first game which ended in a 20-3 loss as well as more rain following the game, however, guaranteed another attempt at a make-up doubleheader Saturday, as field conditions were sloppy and the night was late.

If you have purchased tickets for a game that is postponed due to weather, you may exchange your tickets for any other 2021 Vibes game excluding July 2nd.

