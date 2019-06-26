Hawks Collect Second Shutout Win with 4-0 Victory over the Emeralds

With runners at second and third, Isaac Collins pushed Boise ahead 4-0 with a zipping ground ball into right field, scoring both Yorvis Torrealba and Vladimir Dilone and lead the Hawks to their second shutout win of the season, a 4-0 victory over the defending Northwest League Champion Emeralds.

The Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) were boosted by a quality start from Frederis Parra on the mound. He slung for seven innings, giving up only four hits and tallied six strikeouts on the night.

This was the second time that Parra had gone seven innings and the least amount of hits he had given up.

Parra's ERA now sits at a 0.95 through 19 innings and three starts on the season.

After tonight, this was the third time that the Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) were shutout 4-0.

The scoring started for Boise when right fielder Yorvis Torrealba bounced into a groundout that scored Joe Aeilts for the first run of the ballgame, making it 1-0 Hawks.

Before Collins gathered his two-RBI single in the fourth inning, he prefaced with an RBI-single in the bottom of the third that scored Dilone, making it 2-0 Hawks.

Collins sits at seven RBIs through the first 12 games of the season.

The Hawks will take on the Emeralds in game two of the series Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m. MDT with Breiling Eusebio expected to start for the Hawks and Zach Mort projected to start for the Emeralds.

