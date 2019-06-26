Emeralds Offense Stymied in Series Opener against Hawks

After a long overnight bus ride to Boise to begin a season-long nine-game roadtrip, the Eugene Emeralds (7-5) offense came out to a sluggish start in the first game of the series against the Boise Hawks (4-8), falling 4-0 at Memorial Stadium in front of a crowd of 3,503.

Frederis Parra, the starting pitcher for Boise, absolutely stymied the Emeralds lineup from the get-go, finishing with 7.0 shutout innings while racking up 7 strikeouts and surrendering just 3 hits. His frenetic pace on the mound kept the Emeralds off balance and unable to adjust at the plate.

Eduarniel Nunez pitched a clean first inning before struggling with his command in the second. With one out. Joe Aeilts laced a double down the right field line before moving to third on a single by Bladimir Restituyo. Yorvis Torrealba then bounced a high chopper to third baseman Yonathan Perlaza. With the high hop, Perlaza's only play was at first, allowing Aeilts to score the game's first run.

After manufacturing a second run in the third inning, Nunez was relieved by Blake Whitney. In the fourth inning, Yorvis Torrealba cracked a one-out single before a two-out double from Vladimir Dilone. With runners at second and third base, Isaac Collins glanced a line drive to left, scoring both Torrealba and Dilone to give the Hawks a 4-0 lead that they would not relinquish.

Following Parra's stellar seven innings of work, Fineas Del Bonta-Smith and Jacob Wallace pitched a clean eighth and ninth innings to finish off the ballgame.

After Eduarniel Nunez and Blake Whitney combined for 5.0 innings, Raidel Orta had an impressive outing on the mound. The right-hander from Cuba hurled 3.0 scoreless, hitless innings, keeping the Emeralds alive through the late innings. Unfortunately, the big hit for the Ems' offense never came to fruition.

The Emeralds will look to bounce back on Wednesday night in the second game of the three-game series. Zach Mort will look to continue his impressive start to the season, while Boise will counter with Breiling Eusebio. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm PST, with the Destination Newport Pregame Show beginning at 6:00pm PST. Pat Zajac will be back on the mic to handle play-by-play duties.

