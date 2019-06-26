C's Let Another Lead Slip Away; Fall 6-5 to AquaSox

June 26, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Funko Field - Everett, WA) - It was a walk that led to Everett's game tying run in the bottom of the 8th inning and it was a walk that led to Aquasox first walk off victory of the 2019 season as the Vancouver Canadians offered up eight free passes on Tuesday night with the last of the bunch proving to be the difference in a 6-5 loss to open a three-game series out at Funko Field.

Canadians RHP Nick Fraze was rough over his lone inning of work as the former Texas State standout needed 41 pitches to get through eight hitters in the bottom of the 1st inning. Fraze allowed a leadoff hit to 3B Austin Shenton before hitting 1B Roberto Perez and walking DH Ryan Court to load the bases without so much as an out. RF Trent Tinglestad then stepped into the box and drew a walk that would allow Everett to open the scoring without swinging the bat (remember this).

Everett would plate three in the bottom of the 1st and score a run off RHP Andy McGuire in the bottom of the 2nd inning, while Vancouver's offense battled early as well. Trevor Schwecke slammed a doubled to center and later scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the 2nd to put Vancouver on the board. C Brett Wright would pick up an RBI single in the top of the 3rd inning that tied the game at 4-4.

The Canadians would grab its first lead in 28 innings in the top of the 4th when CF Cameron Eden started with frame with a walk, and scored seconds later on a RBI double from SS Tanner Morris that came off Everett reliever LHP Jorge Benitez putting Vancouver up 5-4. The run would be Vancouver's last of the game.

Canadians RHP Alex Nolan was fantastic over his 4 2/3 innings of work on Tuesday, scattering three hits, retiring eight Aquasox in order at one point, yet the former Brock Badger ran into trouble in the bottom of the 8th inning when he walked SS Patrick Frick to start and then gave up a double to LF Cade Marlowe putting runners at 2nd and 3rd with no one out. After striking out CF Miguel Perez, the C's opted to intentionally walk 2B Cesar Izturis to load the bases giving them more defensive opportunities.

The next batter, 3B Luis Joseph (who replaced Austin Shenton in the 4th), hit a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Frick to even the game at 5-5. LHP Luke Gillingham would be summoned from the Canadians bullpen to get 1B Robert Perez to ground out sending the game to the 9th inning tied.

Vancouver was overpowered by Aquasox closer RHP Travis Kuhn as 2B Luis De Los Santos, RF Will Robertson and 1B Trevor Schwecke were retired in order.

Everett's DH Ryan Court led off the bottom of the 9th with a walk from LHP Luke Gillingham and advanced to second base on a sac bunt from RF Trent Tinglestad. As PH Carter Bins struck out swinging on a ball in the dirt, PR DeAires Moses stole third base putting the game's winning run just 90-feet away. Canadians manager Casey Candaele opted to intentionally walk the next hitter, SS Patrick Frick putting runners at first and third with two outs. Gillingham then hit PH Billy Cooke to load the bases and then ended the game by walking CF Miguel Perez on four pitches.

The Aquasox didn't need a hit in the 9th to score the winning run, as Vancouver allowed both the first run of the game and the last run of the game with a bases loaded walk.

With the loss, the Canadians fall to 3-9 (.250) on the season, while Everett improved to 5-7 (.417) through 12 games with Wednesday's game out at Funko Field set for 7:05pm. Vancouver send RHP Adam Kloffenstein (0-1, 2.70) to the mound in hopes of snapping Vancouver's current four-game losing streak.

