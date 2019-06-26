Comeback Victory for the 'Sox, 6-5

EVERETT, Wash.- The Everett AquaSox picked up their first win of the series against the Vancouver Canadians after trailing for four and a half innings.

The Frogs picked up their first run of the game when the Canadians' starting pitcher walked Trent Tingelstad with bases loaded and no outs. Patrick Frick hit in their second run before a sacrifice fly from Cade Marlowe scored their final run of the inning, putting the AquaSox ahead 3-0.

The Canadians quickly closed the gap. A passed ball allowed Trevor Schwecke to score in the top of the second, followed by a fielder's choice to score Ronny Brito. The 'Sox went back to work in the bottom of the inning, taking back one run.

In the top of the third, the Canadians tied up the game with an RBI double from Ryan Sloniger followed by an AquaSox fielding error that allowed Trevor Schwecke to cross the plate.

Tanner Morris took the lead for the Canadians in the top of the fourth with an RBI double to left-center field, bringing the score to 5-4. The score remained the same until the bottom of the eighth inning; after an intentional walk loaded the bases, Luis Joseph hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Marlowe to tie up the game.

After intentionally walking Patrick Frick and hitting Billy Cook with a pitch to load the bases, Vancouver pitcher Luke Gillingham walked Miguel Perez, forcing in the winning run for the AquaSox.

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field for their second game against the Vancouver Canadians on Wednesday, June 26 at 7:05 p.m.

