Hawks Can't Hang with Rockies Offense

July 13, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks







Grand Junction, CO - An offensive onslaught by the Grand Junction Rockies saw the Boise Hawks defeated in the series finale, by a final score of 14-4 at Suplizio Field on Monday night.

The Rockies took control of the game right away, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, and adding another in the second to make it 3-0.

Dropping into the early hole didn't phase the Hawks, who started out the third with a Tyler Jorgensen single and a Christian Funk walk.

Boise would score their first run of the game thanks to a Myles Miller double to center field, and get Funk home two batters later on an Alejandro Rivero sacrifice fly, making the score 3-2 Rockies.

Seeing their lead drop to just a run didn't sit well with Grand Junction, who scored eight unanswered runs, including a six run fifth inning to firmly establish their grip on the ballgame and surge their lead to 11-2.

The Hawks final two runs on the night would come from RBI singles off the bat of Roby Enríquez in the sixth, and Wladimir Galindo in the seventh.

PBL strikeout leader, Matt Dallas, came out of the bullpen and struck out three Rockies in an inning and two-thirds of relief work.

The outing extended his lead over Domingo Pena of the Missoula PaddleHeads to 8, with Dallas K'ing 59 total batters this season to lead the league.

Boise will return home to Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, hosting the Great Falls Voyagers for six, with just three games remaining in the PBL first half.

Zach Penrod is scheduled to start the series opener, after making his return from the IL last Friday, going 1.2 innings as the Hawks opener.

