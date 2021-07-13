PaddleHeads Return Home with Playoff Bid on the Line

Missoula, MT. - As the first place (32-13) PaddleHeads return from the last road trip of the first half - with three games left to secure the first playoff spot of 2021 - they've found themselves in a first place tie with the Idaho Falls Chukars. It's time for baseball fans in the Garden City to rally behind this playoff atmosphere, and six game slate against the Billings Mustangs. Tickets available online at bit.ly/GETTIX21, by phone at 406-543- 3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Wednesday, July 14 | $1 Food Feast Night & Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Experience a feast like none other! All night long, $1 food and drink specials will be sure to fill up your stomach to maximum capacity.

That's right! Every Wednesday, we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend to the ballpark and take in some PaddleHeads baseball! Presented By SCHEELS & Trail 103.3.

Thursday, July 15 | Thirsty Thursday & The Office Trivia | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thursdays are packed this year. Dress up as Dwight, Michael, Pam, or anyone else seen on the hit TV show! You could even wear your favorite office t-shirt. Alongside our partner 94.9 KYSS FM, enjoy $4 draft brews all night long, and show up early to test your knowledge on The Office with pregame trivia!

Friday, July 16 | $100 Strikeout Night | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Huge round of applause for 94.9 KYSS FM for helping make this (absolutely wild) promotion possible. It's exactly what it sounds like. After every strikeout by a PaddleHeads pitcher, one lucky fan will win $100. It's never been so easy to win money!

Saturday, July 17 | Timberjacks Celebration Night & Launch-A-Ball | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start With names like Charley Pride, Jim Kaat, and Jack McKeon, the Timberjacks brought professional baseball to Missoula from 1956 - 1960. Join us when the PaddleHeads will take the field in full T-Jacks uniforms as we celebrate Western Montana's baseball history all night long.

Join us as gates open for the 96.3 The Blaze, Jack's Pub Party! We'll be bumping the tunes, and kicking off Saturday with all sorts of specials.

Every Saturday (and Fireworks night), experience the return of a fan favorite. Buy a numbered tennis ball for just $1 - then post-game, launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes.

Sunday, July 18 | Challenger Baseball Game & Family Fun Day - Kids Free! | 4:06pm Gates, 5:05 Start Join us and Bikers Against Bullies for a pre-game event like nonother. Help us celebrate and root on Missoula's Challenger Little League team as they take the field in a pre-game matchup.

Every Sunday, thanks to ATG Cognizant and Eagle 93, KIDS ARE TOTALLY FREE - Seriously, all kids 10 and under (with an accompanying adult) are welcomed, free of charge. Bring the entire family and enjoy fun, family centric entertainment.

Monday, July 19 | Missoula Monday | 6:05pm Gates, 7:05 Start In partnership with Stockman Bank, join us every Monday this season as we celebrate the local non-profit organizations that make Missoula so special. Help us, help local organizations as we donate 50% of select group sales to participating non-profits. Additionally, the PaddleHeads will match an additional 50% of all processed in form of cash donation to participating groups (total of 100%)!

Tickets are available now online at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300). Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

