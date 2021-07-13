Mustangs Walk-Off Walk Clinches First Series Sweep

Billings, MT - It was déjà vu all over again for the Billings Mustangs. On Saturday night, they saw the Great Falls Voyagers take the lead in the top of the ninth inning before Billings scored four runs to win 11-10. Tonight, it was nothing different. Billings was leading 6-3 heading into the top of the ninth again before Chris Caffrey's two out single scored two runs to tie the game.

Jalen Garcia started the ninth inning with a lead-off triple off the Voyagers closer Aaron Kern. It forced the Voyagers to intentionally walk the next two batters in Anthony Amicangelo and Freddy Achecarr to load the bases for Marcus Skundrich. Skundrich was hitless in the game and worked a tight at-bat. Kern walked in the winning run and the Mustangs come out on top 7-6.

Freddy Achecarr blasted his first professional home run in the fifth inning to hand the Mustangs the 5-3 lead. Achecarr is now 8-for-11 with three doubles and a home run in his first three games with the Mustangs.

Jalen Garcia bounced back nicely as well. He was hitless in the first two games of the series before collecting three tonight including one of the biggest hits of the night.

Mustangs starter Alex Smith posted season highs in innings (6) and strikeouts (7) while walking just one batter, a season low.

Colin Kelly fired a scoreless inning in his first appearance since June 25th, after he was taken off the injured list this morning.

The Mustangs (18-27) have an off day tomorrow before they head to Missoula for a six-game series. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

