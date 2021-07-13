Missoula Takes Series Behind Solid Effort from Schwellenbach

July 13, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Ogden, UT. - Mason Schwellenbach had an outing to forget in Game 1 of a 6-Game Slate Wednesday opposite the Ogden Raptors at Lindquist Field not making it out of the second inning. The Michigan native would take the ball for the second time in the series in the finale for the Missoula PaddleHeads looking to give the PaddleHeads a series win. Schwellenbach would show that outing was just a bump in the road in six fabulous innings highlighting a 4-2 victory.

Schwellenbach would be in control through six shutout innings allowing only four hits while striking out 6. The win for the first-year professional would be the first of his professional career. Schwellenbach would attribute much of his success to working with catcher Zach Almond to adjust.

"I think the biggest difference today for me was that I was able to hit my spots," Schwellenbach said. "I was talking with Almond about using my off-speed pitches down and away from hitters and was able to do that well with my slider and change up. This is an exceptionally good hitting team, and I could not afford to give them opportunities."

Missoula would get on the board in the first inning scoring a pair. McClain O'Conner would get the PaddleHeads on the board in the first on an RBI double and would later score on an RBI single from Skylar Black to make the score 2-0. O'Conner would finish the game 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBIs.

Brandon Riley would give the PaddleHeads more breathing room in the sixth inning on a solo shot to left to make the score 4-0. The former Carolina Tar Heel would finish the game 2-for-4.

The Raptors would make things interesting in the bottom of the ninth inning as Andy Armstrong would drive in a pair on a double to make the score 4-2. With the tying run on base, the Pioneer League leader in home runs Jakob Goldfarb would jump into the box. Mark Simon would slam the door shut however striking out Goldfarb on three pitches to earn his sixth save of the season.

The PaddleHeads (32-13) will enter the final three games of the first half of the Pioneer League season in a tie for first place with the Idaho Fall Chukars (32-13). Idaho Falls does hold the tie breaker. However, the Chukars will have a tough road playing host to the Southern Division First-Half Champion Raptors (28-17).

Missoula will begin a six-game set opposite the Billings Mustangs (18-27) Wednesday at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

With the PaddleHeads season now underway, our 'Adopt A PaddleHead' host family program is still in need of families that would potentially be in interested in housing a player or coach for the 2021 season. Families are encouraged to contact the front office at (406) 543- 3300 with any questions. To apply for our host family program please email dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.