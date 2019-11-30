Havoc Win as Milosek Records Second Shutout of Week
November 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
After being shutout on Friday night in Peoria, the Huntsville Havoc returned the favor on Saturday against the Rivermen, winning 3-0 to improve to 8-6-1 on the year. Rob Darrar scored the game's first goal midway through the second period, as Sy Nutkevitch and Max Milosek assisted on the goal. Tyler Piacentini went on to score the next two goals for the Havoc, with his first being unassisted and second coming on an empty netter with an assist from Nutkevitch. Milosek tallied his second shutout of the week, stopping all 17 shots he faced. With the win, Huntsville handed the Rivermen their first loss in regulation of the year.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2019
- Havoc Win as Milosek Records Second Shutout of Week - Huntsville Havoc
- Havoc Repay Hosts, Blank Rivermen 3-0 - Peoria Rivermen
- Thunderbolts Hold on to Win 4-3, Sweeping Quad City - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Soper Scores Twice in Defeat to Ice Flyers - Macon Mayhem
- Marksmen Fall 4-1 to Knoxville on Pooch Party - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Rail Yard Dawgs Edged by Bulls, 3-2 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Bulls Defeat Roanoke on the Road - Birmingham Bulls
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers (Game 14) - Macon Mayhem
- Forward Shane Bednard Returns to Norfolk on Call Up - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (2-9-2) vs Bulls (5-5-2) - 7:05 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.