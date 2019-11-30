Havoc Win as Milosek Records Second Shutout of Week

After being shutout on Friday night in Peoria, the Huntsville Havoc returned the favor on Saturday against the Rivermen, winning 3-0 to improve to 8-6-1 on the year. Rob Darrar scored the game's first goal midway through the second period, as Sy Nutkevitch and Max Milosek assisted on the goal. Tyler Piacentini went on to score the next two goals for the Havoc, with his first being unassisted and second coming on an empty netter with an assist from Nutkevitch. Milosek tallied his second shutout of the week, stopping all 17 shots he faced. With the win, Huntsville handed the Rivermen their first loss in regulation of the year.

