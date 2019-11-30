Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (2-9-2) vs Bulls (5-5-2) - 7:05 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(2-9-2), 10th SPHL, 6 Pts

BIRMINGHAM BULLS

(5-5-2), 6th SPHL, 12 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Referee: Nolan Bloyer| Linesmen: Will Glick, Jason Messimore

LAST TIME OUT: Jeff Jones had two goals and an assist and his shorthanded tally in the third period broke a 4-4 tie as the Rail Yard Dawgs went on to drop the Knoxville Ice Bears, 7-4, Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The win snapped a nine-game winless streak for the Dawgs and broke Knoxville's six-game winning streak and nine-game point streak.

WOUND STILL FRESH: Saturday marks the first meeting between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Bulls since Roanoke fell to Birmingham in the 2019 President's Cup playoffs semifinals, 2-1. The Dawgs led the Bulls, 4-2, during the second period of the decisive Game 3 but eventually lost, 6-4, ending their season. Mac Jansen led the way offensively both in the postseason series and the 2018-19 regular season series with the Bulls. He had three goals and two assists in the three postseason games against Birmingham and four goals and four assists in the seven regular season games.

WOLTER WORKING: Colton Wolter scored in the second period of the win in Knoxville on Friday, his second goal in as many nights, his fifth in his past six games and his team-leading sixth of the season. Wolter has surpassed his total from his rookie season in 2018-19 when he had four goals and nine assists in 52 games.

POINTS IN BUNCHES: CJ Stubbs had a goal and three assists, setting a new career-high for assists and points in a single game, and Jeff Jones had two goals and an assist, setting a new season-high for goals and points in a game, during the Dawgs 7-4 win over Knoxville on Friday. Jones now leads the team with ten points and Stubbs is tied for third with seven.

FUEL UP THE BUS: The Rail Yard Dawgs are in the midst of three games in three nights in three different cities against three different opponents. Roanoke played on Thursday night in Fayetteville before traveling to Knoxville on Friday night. The Dawgs returned home from Knoxville for the final game of the stretch on Saturday at home against Birmingham. Overall, the Dawgs traveled 846 miles for the three games.

ODDS AND ENDS: Travis Armstrong dropped the gloves with Knoxville's Brian Bachnak at the end of the first period on Friday and now has two of Roanoke's six fighting majors this season...Jeff Jones' shorthanded goal in the third period was Roanoke's third of the season, tied for most in the SPHL...The Dawgs have allowed five power play goals in 12 chances over their last two games...Roanoke will play each of its next four games on home ice.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play just one game next weekend as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

