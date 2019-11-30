Thunderbolts Hold on to Win 4-3, Sweeping Quad City

November 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





There was a serious case of déjÃ vu tonight at the TaxSlayer Center, as the Thunderbolts built up a 4-0 lead in the second period, before Quad City would begin a very familiar comeback, pulling back within a single goal in the third period. However, this time the ending was different than in the past, and the Thunderbolts made sure the comeback was not complete, winning 4-3. The Thunderbolts return home to take on the Macon Mayhem on Friday, December 6th, at 7:15pm CT on Ford Center ice. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets directly at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Thunderbolts scored the first goal once again tonight, as Austin Plevy would complete a play from Taylor Makin to make it 1-0 Evansville, 8:49 in. The flood gates opened in the second period, as Jacob Smith scored twice on the power play. The first goal, at 7:10, was scored on a one-timer from Brandon Lubin, also assisted by Plevy. The second power play goal was scored at 8:16, with Lubin picking up another assist, along with Derek Sutliffe. Sutliffe himself ended up on the goal column only a minute and a half later, as while shorthanded, Sutliffe would score on a 2-on-1 from Plevy, making it 4-0. That would spell the end of the night for Storm netminder Ryan Mulder, replaced by Peter di Salvo and not allowing another goal the rest of the way. Quad City picked up two goals shortly afterward, both by Taylor Pryce, 3:40 apart, the first on a shorthanded breakaway, and the second on a power play breakaway. In the third period, Dakota Klecha scored a power play goal only 4 minutes into the period, and it was an absolute grind the rest of the way, but the Thunderbolts this time held on to win 4-3, as Evansville completes a successful five-game road stand, winning three of the five.

Smith picked up two goals, Plevy tallied a goal and two assists, and Sutliffe finished with a goal and one assist. Brandon Lubin finished with two assists, and Parker Gahagen made 32 saves in the victory. The Thunderbolts and Quad City Storm next meet on December 27th, once again at the TaxSlayer Center.

