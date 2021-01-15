Havoc Win 4-On-4 vs. Knoxville

January 15, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc won the first ever professional 4-on-4 hockey competition versus the Ice Bears 4-3. Sy Nutkevitch scored his second goal of the season in the first period to take an early lead. The second period saw an abundance of scoring with a total of five goals. Kyle Rhodes and Rob Darrar both found the back of the net as well as Ryan Cook who netted his first professional goal. The Huntsville defense finished strong and did not allow a goal in the third period to preserve a 4-3 victory.

The Havoc return to action tomorrow night on the road at Knoxville.

