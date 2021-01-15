First Place Bulls Again

Kasey Kulczyck of the Birmingham Bulls

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth James)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Birmingham Bulls went on the road tonight to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers to battle for the top spot in the SPHL standings.

Birmingham struck first with a goal by Mike Davis, followed by Tyler Penner to give the Bulls the 2-1 lead after the opening period.

Cole Stallard found the net in the second period to keep Birmingham out in front going into the 3rd at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Kasey Kulczycki scores the game winner in the over time shoot out to give the 1st place Bulls their 3rd win in a row.

Bulls rookie goalie Hayden Lavigne, out of the University of Michigan gets his second win of the season with 42 saves on the night.

Birmingham returns home to the Pelham Civic Complex on Monday January 18 to face in-state rival, the Huntsville Havoc for the first time this season for the Annual MLK Day Game at 1:00pm.

Legendary broadcaster Eli Gold will be on the call on the Field Pass Sports Network (FPsportsnetwork.com) and SPHLtv.com

