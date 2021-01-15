Ice Bears to Play Four-on-Four against Huntsville Havoc

Knoxville, TN - The Knoxville Ice Bears announced today that pursuant to the league's Return to Play Protocols, this weekend's games between the Knoxville Ice Bears and the Huntsville Havoc will feature four-on-four hockey. Teams will play a full 60-minute game with all standard overtime and shootout rules in place. The SPHL appreciates your understanding as our teams navigate through this unique season and we hope you enjoy seeing this format in action.

The Knoxville Ice Bears are committed to providing a safe, fun, and exciting hockey experience for East Tennesseans.Â Limited tickets are available for each game and available for purchase through www.ticketmaster.com.Â

About The Knoxville Ice Bears:Â The Knoxville Ice Bears organization began in 2002 as was an inaugural charter member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in 2004. As four-time SPHL Champions, the Ice Bears are an experienced and established organization, offers the city and its visitors a balanced product of highlight-reel hockey, unique and exciting intermission activity, and endless fan interaction, presenting the most affordable, family-friendly way to enjoy sports and entertainment.

