Havoc Welcome Leidos as New Zamboni Sponsor

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc is excited to welcome Leidos as the Zamboni sponsor for the 2019-20 season.

"We're proud to have such a well-respected organization join our sponsorship team," Team President Ashley Balch said. "Leidos is engaged in our community and we're happy to partner with an organization that aligns with our beliefs."

Leidos works shoulder to shoulder with Huntsville customers including the Army, Army Corps of Engineers, NASA, and the Missile Defense Agency," said Angela Pounders, Huntsville field officer manager at Leidos. "We are pleased to now work alongside the Huntsville Havoc as a strong community partner."

Along with seeing the brand new Leidos Zamboni wrap, fans will also notice the Leidos logo on helmets this season.

