Dawgs Acquire and Sign Lenny Caglianone
October 24, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday a pair of transactions as defenseman Lenny Caglianone has been acquired from the Evansville Thunderbolts in exchange for future considerations and subsequently signed a contract. As a counter, goaltender Jake Theut has been placed on waivers.
Caglianone is in his first full season as a professional out of Westfield State University. He appeared in eight games for Evansville last season after the conclusion of his college career and had one assist, an even plus/minus rating and 21 penalty minutes. Caglianone had appeared in one game for Evansville in the 2019-20 season before joining the Dawgs.
The New Jersey native appeared in 84 games in his college career and had 12 goals and 35 assists. During his senior year in 2018-19 he was the Owls' captain and had four goals and 13 assists over 22 games played.
The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road on Friday night for a clash with the Macon Mayhem at 7:30 PM before returning home to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen for Opening Night presented by Haley Toyota with 96.3 WROV on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. There is a Wisler Plumbing Family Four Pack available featuring four tickets and four chuck a pucks starting at $29. Four packs can be purchased online at railyarddawgs.com until 11:59 PM on Friday.
