Thunderbolts Trade with Roanoke and Peoria

October 24, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Evansville, Ind - Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced today two separate trades with the Peoria Rivermen and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Evansville traded forward Alec Baer to Peoria in exchange for defenseman Kyle Thacker. Also traded was defenseman Lenny Caglianone, to Roanoke in exchange for future considerations.

Thacker, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, is playing in his third season of professional hockey. Following four seasons at SUNY-Potsdam, where he was team captain in his final season of 2017-18, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound defenseman joined the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, playing 4 games immediately following his final college game. Thacker played his first full professional season, 2018-19, with the Fayetteville Marksmen, playing 55 games, scoring 2 goals and 17 points, and would also play in all three of Fayetteville's playoff games last April. He was traded to Peoria this past offseason, and played in the Rivermen's lone game so far this season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.