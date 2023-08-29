Havoc to Play Pre-Season Game in Clarksville, TN

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc and the Peoria Rivermen have announced a preseason game in Clarksville, TN.

Marking the first professional hockey game at F&M Bank Arena, the Huntsville Havoc will take on the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, October 13th at 7:15 PM. This will mark the first preseason game for the Havoc since 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 31st at 10AM.

Havoc season ticket holders will receive an email with a exclusive presale code!

The Huntsville Havoc, Peoria Rivermen, and the SPHL release the following statement:

"Celebrating their 20th anniversary season, the Huntsville Havoc stand as one of the founding teams of the SPHL, epitomizing a legacy of sustained excellence in professional minor league hockey. For the past seven years, the team has led the league in attendance, consistently breaking their own attendance records year after year. This is not just a testament to the dedication of their fan base but also a marker of the high-quality sports entertainment that the Havoc provide.

On the ice, the team's success is as equally impressive, boasting three President's Cup championships with victories in 2010, and back-to-back championships in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Further demonstrating their consistency and skill, the Huntsville Havoc have not missed the playoffs since the 2014-2015 season. These achievements collectively underline the Huntsville Havoc's position as one of the most successful team in the SPHL, setting both a standard and a precedent that resonates within the league and the broader sporting community."

"We're thrilled to bring the Huntsville Havoc organization and the SPHL to Clarksville, TN," expressed Glenn Detulleo, Havoc's executive general manager. "Facing off against Peoria presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the SPHL. We eagerly anticipate the experience at F&M Bank Arena and the chance to captivate the fans with an unforgettable performance."

The Rivermen are the 7th longest continually operated minor league hockey franchises in all of North America. They will be starting their 42nd season of professional hockey in Peoria, IL, playing their games at the Peoria Civic Center, in downtown Peoria, IL. Over the course of those seasons, they have won league championships at every level of minor league hockey (AAA, AA, A levels). This will be their 10th season playing in the SPHL and have comprised the best winning percentage of all teams in the league throughout those years with a .714 winning percentage. They are guided on the ice by the winniest coach in Peoria Rivermen franchise history, Jean-Guy Trudel, and are now assisted by long-time Captain, Alec Hagaman behind the bench. Coming off a league President's Cup Championship in 2022, the Rivermen finished last season with a 39-14-3 year, winning the Coffey Cup (overall season league standing leader).

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our franchise down to Clarksville, TN, and take on the always powerful Huntsville Havoc at the F&M Bank Arena," said Rivermen Chief Operating Officer, Bart Rogers "To be able to play the game in this new incredible facility in downtown Clarksville is an honor for our franchise. We had the opportunity to stop in and practice at the attached Ford Ice Center on one of our trips to Pensacola, FL last season and our players and staff raved at the complex. I know both teams will be excited to showcase our great brand of hockey with the SPHL, in October at the F&M Bank Arena".

