Peoria Rivermen and Huntsville Havoc Set to Play SPHL Preseason Game at F&M Bank Arena on Friday, October 13

Clarksville, Tenn. - Professional hockey is coming to Clarksville as the Peoria Rivermen and the Huntsville Havoc faceoff in the Southern Professional Hockey League preseason game at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. CT.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our franchise down to Clarksville and face an opponent like the Huntsville Havoc," Rivermen Chief Operating Officer Bart Rogers said. "To be able to play a game in this incredible new facility in downtown Clarksville is an honor for our franchise."

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. CT. Nashville Predators Season Ticket Citizens will receive an exclusive presale along with a special discount code, granting them access to ticket purchases starting Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. CT.

"We're excited to showcase the Huntsville Havoc organization and the SPHL in Clarksville," Huntsville Havoc Executive General Manager Glenn Detullo said. "Having the opportunity to play Peoria will be a great way to showcase the SPHL. We're looking forward to seeing F&M Bank Arena and putting on a show for the fans!"

In addition to standard ticket options, fans will be able to choose from a range of premium ticket packages. These packages include:

Clarksville VIP Package: Enjoy SPHL action in the front row at F&M Bank Arena with access to White Claw Lounge and a postgame skate on the ice with the players. Then, head over to Fortera Stadium on Oct. 14 and enjoy a VIP Blazin' End Zone ticket for APSU football. It's a complete VIP weekend in Clarksville!

Front Row Package: Get up close and personal to all the SPHL action on the glass with front-row seats and access to White Claw Lounge.

Post Game Skate Upgrade: Anybody can lace up their skates and hit the ice after the game with the players if you purchase this upgrade!

Youth Clinic Package: Young fans will have the opportunity to learn from the pros in a special youth hockey clinic in Ford Ice Center Clarksville on Thursday, October 12. Includes 4 tickets to the game!

