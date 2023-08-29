Brett and Derek Mecrones Join Ice Flyers Ranks

August 29, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers have agreed to terms with Forwards Brett and Derek Mecrones for the 2023-24 season.

The Medford, Massachusetts, natives both attended college at NCAA III University of New England and spent the last two seasons playing for the Germany4 Füchse Duisburg (2021-22) and Germany4 TSV Peißenberg (2022-23).

Over the past two seasons, Brett Mecrones played 73 games tallying 63 goals with 87 assists. In 73 games played, Derek Mecrones found the back of the net 58 times and assisted on 76 goals.

When asked about the upcoming season, Brett Mecrones mentioned hearing "great things" about Pensacola and the organization.

"I am excited to be a part of the Ice Flyers family," Brett Mecrones explained, "I'm looking forward to joining the team, meeting the teammates and everyone in the organization."

Derek Mecrones is ready to step out on the ice for the team, saying "I'm most excited to put on the jersey and play in front of the fans."

"I'm fired up to be a part of the Pensacola Ice Flyers and I'm looking forward to meeting everyone," said Derek Mecrones.

Don't wait to renew or purchase season tickets! Fans can secure their seats now for the upcoming season here. The Ice Flyers kick-off their commemorative 15th season on Saturday, October 21 (vs. Birmingham) at the Pensacola Bay Center. Click here to view the entire 2023-24 schedule.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.