Havoc to Host Playoff Game May 6th

April 27, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc will host their first-round SPHL playoff matchup on May 6th at the Von Braun Center against an opponent to be determined. Puck drop will be at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are available now on ticketmaster.com as well as at the VBC box office. If you are a season ticket holder that purchased this season's 21-game ticket package then your seat will be held for you to purchase at the VBC Box Office through May 2nd.

