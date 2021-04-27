Gorsuch's 30 Saves Earns First Win with Mayhem

HUNTSVILLE, AL - All that remains in the Southern Professional Hockey League season is the battle for positioning among the bottom two teams of the post-season. With Huntsville toeing the line between third and fourth place, and a possible playoff battle with Macon, the Mayhem traveled to the Rocket City on Tuesday Night to battle the Havoc. The game would get a delayed start due to facility issues in Huntsville, but the later puck drop would do little to affect the abilities of the foes.

Trevor Gorsuch would once again get the start in net for the Mayhem, looking for his first win of the season. With a 12-save first period, Gorsuch would be tested early on, and stand tall amongst all opportunities. Late in the first period, top-10 leading-scorer Brian Bowen would find the back of the net for his 17th goal of the season. Impressive-scorers Jason Tackett and Mason Baptista would get the assists for Bowen. Jared Bethune would finish the frame in the box, as the Mayhem would go 1/1 on the Penalty Kill, and 1-0 into the intermission, outshot 12-8.

The second period would be the most action-packed of the game, with a slew of penalties and scoring-chances per side. Just over 4:30 into the frame, Tommy Besinger would get the Havoc on the board with his fifth of the season, and knot things up 1-1. A pair of back-to-back penalties would go unpunished for Huntsville, but immediately on the other side of the man-advantages, Macon's Andrew Romano would find his seventh of the season, and give Macon a 2-1 lead. Romano, a former Havoc, would score his second goal in April against Huntsville. At the halfway mark of the game, this goal would hold to give the Mayhem a 2-1 lead into the final frame.

A Brian Bowen high-stick would be the only mark of the third period for either side, as the Macon Mayhem would hold strong behind a 30-save night from Trevor Gorsuch, and take their 30th win of the season. Gorsuch would earn his first win of the year, and give the Mayhem the first win from a goaltender other than Jake Theut or Ryan Ruck. Romano would earn the game-winner against his former team.

The Mayhem now find themselves at 30-6-4, and return to action back at the Macon Coliseum on Friday Night in their regular-season home finale against the Knoxville Ice Bears. While Macon awaits their opponent for the SPHL playoffs, we know now at least that the Mayhem after Friday will return home on Saturday, May 8 against a TBD opponent.

