Pensacola's Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Jake Kupsky of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for April 19-25.

Kupsky went 3-0-0, posting a 1.67 goals against average and 0.938 save percentage in leading Pensacola to a weekend sweep that moved the Ice Flyers into third place in the SPHL standings.

On Friday, the Waukesha, WI native stopped 22 of 24 shots as Pensacola defeated Huntsville 5-2. The next night, Kupsky made 32 saves, including 18 in the first period alone, as the Ice Flyers doubled-up Knoxville 4-2.

Kupsky closed out the three-game homestand by making 21 saves in a 4-1 win over the Ice Bears.

Now in his second professional season, Kupsky is 10-4-0 with a 2.59 goals against average and 0.908 save percentage for the Ice Flyers. Kupsky also spent time in the ECHL this season, going 3-5-2 with Greenville and South Carolina. A 7th round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Draft (193rd overall), Kupsky played four seasons at Union College, posting a 23-22-5 record, with a 2.86 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.

Also nominated: Logan Nelson, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Rob Darrar, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Stefan Brucato, Knoxville (4 gp, 3g, 1a, +3) and Dean Balsamo, Macon (1 gp, 1g, 1a)

