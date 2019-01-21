Havoc Sweep Weekend Series with 5-2 Win

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc stuck to the script and came away with a convincing 5-2 win Saturday night over the Knoxville Ice Bears in front of more than 6,000 fans at the Von Braun Center.

Team captain Christian Powers recorded a goal and two assists to help take the series from a league rival.

"We had a complete team effort this weekend, resulting in a pair of big wins," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "We got scoring throughout the lineup, our defensive corp was solid, and got some great goaltending. We now look forward to a big week coming up playing three games against teams ahead of us in the standings."

Powers tallied his first assist 7 minutes in to the first period, crossing the blue line against the right boards and shuttling a quick pass to rookie forward Colton Wolter, who wristed a quick shot through the five-hole to give the Havoc (18-10-1) a short-lived lead.

A little over a minute later, former Havoc and current Ice Bear Brandon Wahlin tied the game. However, Powers once again provided the important assist with less than two minutes remaining in the first. Pushing toward the net through the right faceoff circle, Powers' shot between the pads was redirected by John Schiavo over the keeper's glove, giving the Havoc a 2 to 1 lead in to the first break.

When Knoxville (15-11-4) returned from the intermission, they replaced starting goalie Michael Santaguida with rookie Alex Murray. He didn't slow down the Havoc, as Ryan Salkeld stole the puck deep in the Ice Bear zone and scored unassisted against Murray just two minutes in to the middle frame.

The Havoc took a commanding lead nearly five minutes into the third period when Trevor Gerling sent a backhand pass from the end line to Rob Darrar as he was coasting in to the slot and put another shot past Murray to make it a 4-1 game.

The Ice Bears looked to start a comeback, scoring with 13 minutes left for the games' only powerplay score, but Powers capped the scoring 35 seconds later with a thundering wrister from the right circle.

Havoc keeper Mike DeLaVergne recorded his third win in a row, saving 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

Salkeld put up three scores against Knoxville this weekend and Schiavo scored his second goal in as many nights.

Darrar is on a tear lately with eight points (4g, 4a) in his last four games.

Despite no powerplay goals Saturday night, the Havoc are still second in the league when playing with the man advantage, scoring 20.5% of the time.

Next Game

The Havoc will take a quick road trip south on Interstate-65 on Monday, January 21, to play the Birmingham Bulls at the Pelham Civic Center on Martin Luther King Day. The puck drops at 1 p.m. If fans can't make the trip down, they can catch the game with Steve Moulton on 97.7 The Zone.

