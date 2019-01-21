Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (15-15-0) vs Ice Bears (15-11-4) - 1:05 PM

January 21, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(15-15-0), 7th SPHL, 30 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(15-11-4), 5th SPHL, 34 Pts

January 21, 2019 - 1:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Billy Lyons| Linesmen: Matt Pettigrew, Matt Fox

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two periods and despite allowing Fayetteville to tie the game in the third, Mac Jansen's late tally gave the Dawgs the lead for good as they beat the Marksmen, 4-3, Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum. Roanoke's win snapped a three-game losing streak and also broke Fayetteville's eight-game winning streak.

ENTER BARONE: Brad Barone was returned from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday morning. Barone is the reigning SPHL Goaltender of the Year- he was 15-15-2 with a 2.93 GAA and league-best .917 SV% during the 2017-18 season. Barone played three games for the Growlers and went 2-1-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .908 SV%. He has also appeared in seven games for the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals this season. Barone was in net for Roanoke's 4-3 win over Fayetteville on Saturday and made 28 saves on 31 shots.

ADDITIONALLY ON THE ROSTER: The Dawgs placed defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka on injured reserve on Saturday morning. Zemlicka has played in 27 games this season, 25 for the Dawgs, and has eight assists and a +7 plus/minus.

WHICH MEANS...: The Rail Yard Dawgs are currently carrying three goaltenders- -Brad Barone, Jacob Caffrey and Tanner Creel are all on the active roster. Caffrey was dressed as Barone's backup in the 4-3 win over Fayetteville on Saturday and Creel was scratched.

NOT TOO HIGH, NOT TOO LOW: The Rail Yard Dawgs snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday, tied for their longest losing streak of the season. Roanoke's longest winning streak to date this season is five games. The Dawgs have not been more than three games below or two games above .500 this season.

PACK THE HOUSE: Friday's crowd of 5,509 was the largest of the season for the Dawgs and the third-largest crown in franchise history. The all-time record is 6,188- set during the first ever game on October 21, 2016. Roanoke is 5th in the league in attendance at 3,353 fans per game.

CARVALHO LEADS THE WAY: Jordan Carvalho had a goal and an assist on both Friday and Saturday night and now leads the Rail Yard Dawgs with 25 points, six goals and 19 assists. In 30 games this season, he has equaled his offensive output from last year when he had six goals and 19 assists in 50 combined games between the Mississippi RiverKings and Peoria Rivermen. Carvalho's 19 assists are tied for the fifth most in the SPHL.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs hit the road for Alabama over the upcoming weekend to take on the Birmingham Bulls on both Friday and Saturday. Puck drop at the Pelham Civic Complex is scheduled for 7:30 PM CST on Friday night.

