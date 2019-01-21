Bulls Come up Short against Huntsville

PELHAM, AL : The Birmingham Bulls come up short against Huntsville losing 6-4 in Pelham.

Sam Williams scored the his first professional goal with Bulls only goal of the night late in the 3rd Period. Goalie Mavric Parks closed out the night with 38 saves.

The Birmingham Bulls record moves to to 20-9-2 on the season and remain to third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

NEXT GAME:

Friday January 25, 2019

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

