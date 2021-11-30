Havoc Star Wars Night this Friday

The Havoc keep on rolling, winning both home games last weekend to bring their record at the VBC to 7-0-0 and overall record to 14-1-0! The Pack are back on home ice for one game this weekend, Friday December 3rd for Star Wars Night vs Evansville Thunderbolts! Characters will be on hand and there will be a specialty jersey auction benefitting United Cerebral Palsy following the game. Tickets are moving fast for this popular promotion, so secure yours NOW by calling or visting the Havoc Office or VBC Box Office between 9am-5pm or by visiting Ticketmaster.

Family 4 Packs

The next Family 4 Pack game is Friday, December 17th! Get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for just $60 with our Family 4 Packs! This package is only available for select dates! Visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack to purchase yours!

Holiday Hat Trick Pack

Give the gift of Havoc Hockey this Holiday season with our new Holiday Hat Trick Packages! Get 2 tickets + $20 gift card + signed logo puck for $50 or 4 tickets + $50 gift card + signed puck for $100! Visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/holiday-hat-tricks to purchase yours!

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages

