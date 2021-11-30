Procopio Returns to Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the return of Dominick Procopio from the Worcester Railers (ECHL).

Procopio returns to Havoc team coming off of a weekend sweep of Birmingham and Pensacola.

While in the ECHL, Procopio skated in three games for the Railers including an 8-1 rout of Adirondack.

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 3rd against the Evansville Thunderbolts for STAR WARS NIGHT benefitting UCP. The Havoc will wear specialty jerseys and have characters at the game.

