Knoxville's Jimmy Poreda Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

November 30, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Jimmy Poreda of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for November 22-28.

Poreda recorded back-to-back shutouts over Birmingham last week, stopping all 61 shots he faced, as Knoxville moved to within one point of second place in the SPHL standings. The Ice Bears have gone 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and are unbeaten in regulation over their last seven.

A native of Buffalo, NY, Poreda earned his first professional shutout Wednesday by stopping all 36 shots, including 18 in the second period, in Knoxville's 5-0 blanking of the Bulls as Birmingham went 0-5 on the power play.

On Friday, Poreda notched his second straight shutout, making 25 saves in Knoxville's 2-0 win over the Bulls.

Poreda currently leads all SPHL netminders with a 1.53 goals against average and two shutouts (tied), ranks second in save percentage (0.946) and is third in wins (eight - tied) and saves. Before turning pro, Poreda played collegiately for SUNY-Plattsburgh, where he was named NCAA III (SUNYAC) Second Team All-Conference his junior season, going 11-8-1 with a 1.88 goals against average, 0.935 save percentage and three shutouts.

Also nominated: Austin Lotz, Birmingham (0-2-0, 2.54 gaa, 0.932 sv%), Kai Edmonds, Evansville (1-1-0, 1.51 gaa, 0.941 sv%, shutout), Jason Pawloski, Fayetteville (1-1-0, 3.60 gaa, 0.900 sv%), Jacob Barber, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 4a, +4, gwg), Kyle Soper, Macon (3 gp, 3g, 1a, gwg), Marcus Russell, Pensacola (2 gp, 3g, 1a, ppg), Eric Levine, Peoria (1-0-0, shutout, 42 saves), Tommy Stang, Quad City (2 gp, 1g, 1a, +2), Mac Jansen, Roanoke (2 gp, 4g, 2a, +4, hat trick, gwg) and Corbin Kaczperski, Vermilion County (1-1-0, 2.88 gaa, 0.936 sv%)

